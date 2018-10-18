FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another cold front approaching Saturday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - We enjoyed more sunshine through the day than expected for Thursday, but we doubt anyone is complaining about that!
Skies will stay mainly clear through the evening and overnight, with temperatures slipping down near 60° for metro Baton Rouge for Friday morning’s sunrise. Friday afternoon will be warmer, with highs in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. While we can’t rule out a couple of showers during the afternoon, the First Alert Forecast posts rain chances at 20 percent or less for the day. With a little luck, downtown’s Live After 5 and area high school football games will go off without a hitch Friday evening.
A cold front will be approaching from the north on Saturday, but recent forecast model runs have been hinting at lower rain chances for the day. Although we won’t say it’ll be rain-free for Saturday afternoon tailgating, the latest forecast sets rain chances at just 30 percent or so. And even where it does rain, totals should be relatively modest as the rains should not last long. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s for most WAFB neighborhoods.
More importantly for Tiger fans, most, if not all of the rain should be out of the way in time for kickoff in Death Valley. Geaux Tigers!
Sunday shapes up to be a beauty with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures around 70° to the low 70s with low humidity too. Unfortunately, the drier weather pattern doesn’t last long. Although Monday will see only spotted to isolated afternoon showers, scattered rains return for Tuesday, with rain likely for Wednesday into Thursday.
While the First Alert Extended Outlook calls for a 30 percent chance for rain next Friday (Oct. 26), the outlook is promising for the first weekend of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair (Oct. 27 and 28).
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.