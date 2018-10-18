FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another cold front approaching Saturday

A cold front will be approaching from the north on Saturday, but recent forecast model runs have been hinting at lower rain chances for the day. Although we won’t say it’ll be rain-free for Saturday afternoon tailgating, the latest forecast sets rain chances at just 30 percent or so. And even where it does rain, totals should be relatively modest as the rains should not last long. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s for most WAFB neighborhoods.