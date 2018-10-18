Fire causes heavy damage to Baton Rouge nightclub

By Josh Auzenne | October 18, 2018 at 9:45 AM CDT - Updated October 18 at 10:01 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Fire caused extensive damage to a Baton Rouge nightclub early Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported MVP on Greenwell Springs Road, between Lanier Drive and Oak Villa Boulevard, caught fire a little before 1:30 a.m.

Mark Miles with BRFD said at one point, the flames did shoot through the roof but firefighters were able to get the blaze under control just before 3 a.m.

The Central and District 6 fire departments assisted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

