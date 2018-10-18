Crime Stoppers tips now displayed on kiosks

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers set up their first kiosk Thursday morning at the Walmart on College Drive.
They hope to see and increase in tips, and believe having cases around town will encourage wanted suspects to turn themselves in.
“If you’ve got a warrant for your arrest, and you haven’t taken care of your business, you may see yourself on this thing,” said Lt. Don Stone with the Baton Rouge Police Department.
“So it’s a good idea to go take care of your business.”
The kiosks will display wanted suspects, missing people, unsolved crimes, scams, safety tips, and even Amber Alerts.
The department purchased five kiosks, which will be displayed at local Walmarts, and the DMV on Independence Blvd.
Each kiosk costs $5,000 and were purchased with a grant from the Credit Bureau of Baton Rouge Foundation. If they get more funding, officials with Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers say they would like to purchase more, and find other locations to display them.
“You find yourself there at DMV, we all know unfortunately how long you’re going to be sitting there to get your driver’s license, and have nothing to do. Sit there and watch our kiosk,” Stone said.
