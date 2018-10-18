BRG opens first outpatient surgery center in Mid City

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Baton Rouge General (BRG) celebrated the opening of the new Mid City Specialty Center (MCSC), the Mid City area’s first outpatient surgery center.
An open house was held on Wednesday, October 18 to celebrate the opening.
MID CITY SPECIALTY CENTER
- 3600 Florida Blvd (BRG Mid City campus)
- 225-381-6701
MCSC is the area’s first ambulatory surgery center (ASC) specializing in same-day surgeries and minimally invasive procedures for vascular patients.
“Patients will appreciate the personal touch and convenience of an outpatient surgery center,” said Naomi Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of Vascular Specialty Center.
“And with 12,000-square feet, this space gives us the opportunity to expand to other types of surgeries andprocedures we can offer to residents in the area.”
Mid City Specialty Center gives surgeons the capability to perform same-day surgeries ranging from non-invasive procedures like angiograms, to more complex surgeries, including catheter placement.
The waiting area has also been completely renovated, offering patients and family members more space and comfort.
The Mid City Specialty Center is the latest tenant at BRG’s Mid City location, joining Open Health Care Clinic, Hospice of Baton Rouge administrative offices and William Carey’s School of Nursing at BRG.
