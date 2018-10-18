BK’s Halloween-themed ‘Nightmare King’ goes viral

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - News of a Halloween-themed “Nightmare” burger from Burger King has gone viral since the company announced the limited-edition sandwich Wednesday.
The “Nightmare King” sandwich is capturing the attention of the internet because of its green sesame seed bun.
The sandwich also features, a ¼ pound beef patty, a fried chicken fillet, American cheese, bacon, mayo, and onions.
A video about the new sandwich posted on the company’s Facebook page received over 39,000 video views and 300 shares.
The company released a statement saying that it partnered with two medical research companies to conduct a scientific study on the “Nightmare King.”
One hundred participants were studied over 10 nights, and after the subjects ate the “Nightmare King” sandwich, “incidence of nightmares increased by 3.5 times,” according to a Burger King spokesperson.
The “Nightmare King” will be available for a limited time at participating Burger King restaurants on October 22.
Burger King is also offering a Halloween-themed frozen drink, the Frozen Fanta Scary Black Cherry.
