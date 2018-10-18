Ascension Public Schools tackle truancy

Ascension Parish Public Schools has issued a truancy challenge to students and it’s quite simple. It’s called Challenge 5. If students have fewer than five absences or perfect attendance, they will be entered into a contest to win a gift card from local community partners like Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan, Sonic in Donaldsonville, Graugnard, Foti Financial Services, and Edward Jones Donaldsonville Branch. District leaders are trying to stay ahead of the curve and boost their attendance ratings with a special focus on the little ones.