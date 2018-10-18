Angola inmate attempts escape, doesn’t make it past fence

ANGOLA, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Corrections confirms an inmate attempted to escape from Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola, early Monday morning.
Spokesman for the department, Ken Pastorick, says Brandon Scott Lavergne, 39, a convicted murderer, attempted the escape around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, October 15. Officials say guards responded quickly, and Lavergne’s escape attempt was quickly stopped before reaching the perimeter fence.
Lavergne is now reportedly in lockdown, isolated from other inmates.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.