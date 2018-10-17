YouTube working again after worldwide outage

(RNN) - YouTube, Google’s global video-sharing website, experienced an outage Tuesday evening.
KCBS reported the outage was worldwide. Service was restored around 11 p.m. ET.
The cause of the outage has not been determined, but it affected its TV and music streaming services, as well.
During the outage, website visitors will found a blank web page. App users noticed the thumbnails and video previews load, but they did not play once selected.
The California-based streaming giant launched in 2005 and was purchased by Google in 2006.
With an estimated 1 billion users every month, Alexa Internet, Inc. ranks YouTube as the second most popular website in the world, just behind Google and ahead of Facebook.
