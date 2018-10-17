Vigil held for murdered parents, as search continues for missing WI teen

BARRON, WI (WEAU/CNN/RNN) – The search continues for a missing 13-year-old Wisconsin girl, following the murder of her parents.
The community of Barron isn’t giving up hope of finding Jayme Closs alive.
A vigil was held Tuesday evening to remember James and Denise Closs, and to pray for the return of their daughter, Jayme.
"Our goal in the school district is the same as all of yours. We want to see Jayme safe and back in our hands," said Diane Tremblay, the superintendent of the Barron Area School District.
Jayme has been missing since early Monday morning, when her parents were found dead.
On Wednesday afternoon, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said their deaths have been ruled as homicides.
Fitzgerald said they died from gunshot wounds; no gun was found on the scene.
So far, there’s been no credible sighting of Jayme, Fitzgerald said.
When asked if the attack on Jayme’s parents was random or targeted, Fitzgerald said he didn’t know, but hopes more leads will answer that question.
"I just want to bring Jayme home. That’s what I want,” Fitzgerald said Wednesday.
He urged anyone with information on the case to call the department’s tip line: 1-855-744-3879.
“Every tip is important,” he said.
Fitzgerald thanked the Barron community, and those around the nation, for their outpouring of support in the case.
Based on the evidence so far, authorities believe Jayme was home at the time of the attack on her parents.
"They were active in Girl Scouts, in school-related things, just like the rest of us in a tight-knit community," said Melissa Salmon, who knows the Closs family.
But with little details available so far, there are still so many unanswered questions.
As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 400 tips on the case have poured in from the community and across the nation.
Barron is holding out hope for the missing teen.
Fitzgerald told reporters he expects she’s alive somewhere, and remains in danger. He said Jayme is not considered a suspect in her parents' deaths.
"Jayme is a sweet, quiet girl, who is a loyal friend and loves to dance," Tremblay said.
At Tuesday’s vigil, ribbons of blue – Jayme’s favorite color – and green, to represent missing child awareness, were handed out to friends, family and community members.
Feeling helpless, the community is doing what it can to show support.
For now, it’s a 24/7 operation to find Jayme and seek justice for her mother and father.
