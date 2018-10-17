Tiger Bend Road reopened after gas leak

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Tiger Bend Road was closed for at time Wednesday afternoon near Babin Road due to a natural gas leak, according to the St. George Fire Protection District.
Eldon Ledoux, a spokesman for SGFPD, says firefighters arrived on the scene around 12:30 p.m. to find a 4-inch high pressure line leaking.
He added a representative with the gas company responded to the scene. The Baton Rouge Fire Department HazMat was called in to assist St. George HazMat.
Tiger Bend was shut down in both directions until about 2 p.m.
According to Ledoux, no evacuations were ordered and no one was injured. He says the leak was the result of a heavy excavator hitting a buried line. Air quality was monitored throughout the incident to confirm there was no threat to the public.
