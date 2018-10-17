Restore LA survey deadline is Friday, October 19

(WAFB) - If you flooded in 2016, you still have one more chance to fill out the Restore Louisiana survey.
This is your only way to get grant money to help for repairs. Midnight on Friday, October 19 is the hard deadline. The governor’s office extended it when President Donald Trump signed a bill making sure Small Business Association (SBA) loans did not count towards duplication of benefits. They say of the 45,000 people who are eligible for assistance, around 6,000 were impacted by that issue.
“This money is here, it deserves to be in the hands of these homeowners, so they’re making sure that we’re doing everything that we can for the people already in the program of the new people to come, that we process their grants and we get money out into their hands so they can finish their repairs. They’ve gone through enough," said Nick Speyrer, Restore LA outreach manager.
Click here to fill out the survey, or call 866-735-2001. There is also have an application center at Celtic Studios, located at 10000 Celtic Dr. in Baton Rouge.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.