Rep. Rick Edmonds warns personal info of La. voters being sold on dark web

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Republican lawmaker, Rick Edmonds, is calling on the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office to “care more about the voters than saving political face” and to address concerns brought to light by an international report claiming the personal information of about 3 million Louisiana voters has been put up for sale on the dark web.
The reports, released by two intelligence firms, Anomali and Intel 147, indicate voter information from 19 states, including Louisiana, has been put up for sale on a popular hacking forum. The personal data includes voters' full name, physical address, phone numbers, voting history, and other information, the report says.
“The unauthorized sale of our voters' personal information compromises their personal and financial security. The Office of the Secretary of State should have issued a warning to voters so they could take necessary steps to protect their information. I’m appalled that this has not been addressed by that office,” said Edmonds.
Edmonds says he plans to request an immediate investigation into the matter by the Louisiana Attorney General. He says investigations have already gotten underway in other states, such as Iowa, Kentucky, Oregon, and West Virginia.
“This is not an area where Louisiana should be last on the list. Our people need to know about the risks this apparent data breach poses to them,” said Edmonds.
The report says the voter record count of three databases was revealed in the hacking forum on the dark web: Louisiana (3 million), Wisconsin (6 million), and Texas (14 million). The hacker reportedly asked for $42,200 for all 19 databases. According to the report, “this type of information that has been accessed can aid in criminal actions such as identity theft. It can also help in the false submission of changes online to the voter information, resulting in some legitimate voter being unable to case their vote.”
