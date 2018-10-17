Rep. Rick Edmonds warns personal info of La. voters being sold on dark web

The report says the voter record count of three databases was revealed in the hacking forum on the dark web: Louisiana (3 million), Wisconsin (6 million), and Texas (14 million). The hacker reportedly asked for $42,200 for all 19 databases. According to the report, “this type of information that has been accessed can aid in criminal actions such as identity theft. It can also help in the false submission of changes online to the voter information, resulting in some legitimate voter being unable to case their vote.”