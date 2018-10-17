Pair accused of stealing $2,000 worth of cologne, perfume from store on Juban Road

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two people accused of stealing about $2,000 worth of perfume and cologne from a store off Juban Road.
LPSO officials say on October 10, the merchandise was stolen by the people pictured below.
It’s believed the same two people were involved in a similar incident in Baton Rouge. Anyone with information should call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.