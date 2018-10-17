Nearly 330k lbs. of debris collected during Mayor Broome’s Operation Fresh Start

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has announced the results of the October installment of Operation Fresh Start, her parish-wide litter abatement and beautification campaign.
The operation kicked off on Saturday, October 6 with a community cleanup event. Then from Monday, October 8 through Friday, October 12, Department of Public Works crews cleaned up litter and blight throughout East Baton Rouge Parish.
RESULTS:
- 842 trash bags of litter collected, picked up
- 314,240 lbs of trash/debris collected, disposed of
- 1,210 illegally dumped tires collected, brought to landfill
- 44 potholes filled
- 14,000 lbs of broken concrete collected, disposed of
- 127 illegally placed signs removed
- 262 service requests in city-parish 311 system closed
- 3 downed trees removed
- 3 blighted houses demolished
Crews also mowed the downtown levee, removed littler from the Corporation Canal at the Baton Rouge Beach, and cleaned and mowed medians at several intersections.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) also participated in Operation Fresh Start by sweeping and removing debris on I-10, including on ramps and shoulders, and on the I-10 bridge. Crews also cleaned up along I-110, including spraying weeds, removing trees and limbs, and litter removal. In downtown, DOTD performed weed-eating, spraying, and cutting of plants growing in concrete or over rails.
“Quality of place and beautification of our community are hallmarks of my administration. We are continuing to see a groundswell of business and community support in these cleanup events. Dedicating public works resources toward aggressive and focused cleanups is another way we can make a visible change in the appearance of our city and parish. I look forward to more joint community beautification efforts that will ultimately change the culture of litter in East Baton Rouge Parish,” said Broome.
The next installment of Operation Fresh Start will take place during the first quarter of 2019.
