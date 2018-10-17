3 more arrests made in fatal Thibodaux shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Three more arrests have been made in connection with a fatal shooting in Thibodaux that happened on Monday.
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that in addition to Tyrick Hills, three more suspects have been arrested in connection with the homicide.
Those arrested were:
- Ron Brown (18, B/M, 305 Bobby Street – Thibodaux, LA) is charged with Second Degree Murder & Attempted Second Degree Murder (Bond Amount $ 1,500,000.00)
- Saharold Holmes (19, B/M, 1300 Ridgefield Avenue Apartment 812 – Thibodaux, LA) is charged with Second Degree Murder & Attempted Second Degree Murder (Bond Amount $ 1,500,000.00)
- Tandell Azema (20, B/M, 1403 Eagle Drive – Thibodaux, LA) is charged with Second Degree Murder & Attempted Second Degree Murder (Bond Amount $ 1,500,000.00)
On Tuesday night Chief Zeringue activated the Thibodaux Police Department’s Immediate Response Team, after the Detectives investigation led to multiple other arrest warrants in connection with the shooting.
According to the report, three of the suspects wanted were located in different areas inside the City of Thibodaux, where they were arrested without incident and later transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center, where they remain.
The incident still remains under investigation and Detectives are not ruling out other suspects. More information will be released as it can be made available to the public.
Anyone with information on this case is still asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters who utilize Crime Stoppers could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.
