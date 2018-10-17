Mom hunts down 13-year-old son driving her new BMW to impress girlfriend

She tracks him down and brings a belt for a whipping

By Ed Payne | October 17, 2018 at 5:05 PM CDT - Updated October 17 at 5:55 PM

EL PASO, TX (RNN) – A Texas mom has become an internet star after her 13-year-old son Aaron stole her new BMW to go to his girlfriend’s house.

Aaron’s sister, Liza Compero, documented her mother’s efforts to track down her brother in a string of posts to Twitter.

“My 13-year-old brother disconnected the Wi-Fi so my mom wouldn’t be able to see her cameras and took her brand new BMW to his gf’s house,” Liza’s initial post said.

The first stop was the house where Aaron’s girlfriend lived, but he wasn’t there.

In a video Liza put on Twitter, Aaron’s mom coordinates with other neighborhood moms to track him down.

“The moms are all snitches,” Liza tweets.

Eventually, the detective work pays off and Aaron’s mom has him in her sights. “R.I.P. to my brother,” Liza says, knowing her mom is less than happy with him.

“Pull over, now!” mom screams out the window at Aaron. He quickly pulls over.

The video shows Aaron’s mom marching to the borrowed Bimmer – with a belt in hand. She rips open the car door and starts wailing away with a mother’s fury.

The video has racked up more than 700,000 views and has been liked more than 30,000 times.

