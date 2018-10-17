LSU picked 6th in SEC, Waters earns 1st team honors

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The 2018-2019 Tigers have been picked to finish sixth in the SEC basketball race by a select panel of both conference and national media members.
Kentucky is the overall preseason favorite for the 14th time since the 1998-99 season, followed by Tennessee and Auburn.
LSU sophomore guard Tremont Waters was named to the preseason All-SEC first team.
Waters averaged 15.9 points per game last season, along with six assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
LSU head coach Will Wade and his No. 3 recruiting class opens the season Tuesday, Nov. 6 against Southeastern University in the Maravich Assembly Center.
First Team All-SEC
Daniel Gafford – Arkansas
Reid Travis – Kentucky
Tremont Waters – LSU
Chris Silva – South Carolina
Grant Williams – Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Bryce Brown – Auburn
Jared Harper – Auburn
Jalen Hudson – Florida
PJ Washington – Kentucky
Quinndary Weatherspoon – Mississippi State
Jontay Porter – Missouri
Admiral Schofield – Tennessee
SEC Player of the Year: Grant Williams – Tennessee
Preseason Media Poll
1. Kentucky
2. Tennessee
3. Auburn
4. Mississippi State
5. Florida
6. LSU
7. Alabama
8. Vanderbilt
9. Missouri
10. Arkansas
11. South Carolina
12. Texas A&M
13. Georgia
14. Ole Miss
