LSU picked 6th in SEC, Waters earns 1st team honors

LSU head coach Will Wade (Photo by: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Kirk Michelet | October 17, 2018 at 9:15 AM CDT - Updated October 17 at 9:35 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The 2018-2019 Tigers have been picked to finish sixth in the SEC basketball race by a select panel of both conference and national media members.

Kentucky is the overall preseason favorite for the 14th time since the 1998-99 season, followed by Tennessee and Auburn.

LSU sophomore guard Tremont Waters was named to the preseason All-SEC first team.

Waters averaged 15.9 points per game last season, along with six assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

LSU sophomore point guard Tremont Waters
LSU sophomore point guard Tremont Waters (WAFB)

LSU head coach Will Wade and his No. 3 recruiting class opens the season Tuesday, Nov. 6 against Southeastern University in the Maravich Assembly Center.

First Team All-SEC

Daniel Gafford – Arkansas

Reid Travis – Kentucky

Tremont Waters – LSU

Chris Silva – South Carolina

Grant Williams – Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Bryce Brown – Auburn

Jared Harper – Auburn

Jalen Hudson – Florida

PJ Washington – Kentucky

Quinndary Weatherspoon – Mississippi State

Jontay Porter – Missouri

Admiral Schofield – Tennessee

SEC Player of the Year: Grant Williams – Tennessee

Preseason Media Poll

1. Kentucky

2. Tennessee

3. Auburn

4. Mississippi State

5. Florida

6. LSU

7. Alabama

8. Vanderbilt

9. Missouri

10. Arkansas

11. South Carolina

12. Texas A&M

13. Georgia

14. Ole Miss

