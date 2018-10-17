Louisiana law enforcement agencies getting major funding to help prevent crime

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The United States Department of Justice is hoping to help change the narrative of violence across the State of Louisiana.
They’re awarding area law enforcement in the state more than $2.5 million for crime prevention.
“It comes at a great time following 2017 with the high number of homicides we had and this year, you know, obviously, the law enforcement is doing a much better job of where we are, but it comes really at the right time now,” said East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore.
The district attorney’s office is one of the recipients, receiving more than $600,000. Moore says the timing is perfect as they continue to develop an intelligence center to help better analyze ballistics evidence at crime scenes. “It’s a collaborative way with all the different agencies to disrupt violent criminal activity, to disrupt gun activity, gun crime, the use of guns, and we’re looking forward to it,” said Moore.
Here’s a list of all departments receiving funding from the grant:
- New Road Police Department - $18,000
- Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office - $20,000
- Denham Springs Police Department - $27,000
- Louisiana Department of Justice - $315,000
- Baton Rouge Police Department - $400,000
- Louisiana State Police - $1,200,000
LSP will receive the most funding. Lieutenant Nick Manale says one of LSP’s top priorities will be working with schools to improve student safety and to develop new ways to prevent crimes.
“Those grants also provide with the implementation of new technology that’s going to allow for the immediate notification of first responders that occurs and also anonymous reporting of hostile threats, so that we can identify those dangers before they happen,” said Manale.
Manale also says the creation of mobile apps and social media networks will allow anonymous reporting of threats and give parents, students, and community members a better sense of security.
