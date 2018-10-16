Local man helping Honduran immigrants accuses Trump of supporting corruption in Central America

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A local man who said he is assisting the caravan of Hondurans heading to the U.S. southern border blasts President Trump over a tweet which threatens to end U.S. aid to Honduras if the caravan is not turned around.
Trump maintains his stance on illegal immigration is in line with his campaign promises.
Wilmer Toro is a Louisiana resident from Hondurous and does construction work in a new subdivision taking shape on the west bank of Jefferson Parish.
"I have a lot of family in my country and my mother, brother, all my family,” Toro told FOX 8 News.
Upset over the caravan of Hondurans estimated to be over a thousand people, President Trump tweeted, "The United States has strongly informed the President of Honduras that if the large Caravan of people heading to the U.S. is not stopped and brought back to Honduras, no more money or aid will be given to Honduras, effective immediately!"
"It’s corruption and narcotics and illegal president,” Toro said of his homeland.
He has been in the U.S. for 16 years but knows people who are part of the caravan.
"Lot of people, lot of people,” said Toro, who is part of the local Congress of Day Laborers.
Toro said he is helping members of the caravan financially and coordinating sponsors for asylum seekers.
At time he needed an interpreter to convey his comments.
When asked whether he believed the caravan should be stopped Toro said through interpreter Rachel Taber, of the Congress of Day Laborers that many people have no other options.
“The necessity that people have, the desperation it’s not going to stop. There’s no border on human need," Toro said.
President Trump recently said there are consequences from coming into the U.S. illegally.
He suggests his administration could revisit family separations as a deterrent for people entering the country illegally.
"If you allow the parents to stay together. Okay. When you allow that, then what happens is people are going to pour into our country,” Trump said.
Toro meanwhile said not only is he making a living here in America, he also pays taxes. "If we actually had sources of dignified jobs, or a way to make a living, or a way to live in peace, you know, people wouldn’t have to be coming here,” Taber said.
Toro accused the president of playing both sides of the fence because he said U.S. policies enable the Honduran government he loathes.
"He plays two face. He plays one face in the news, they have another face for the community, the United States people. They play for interest, the politics for the United States but Donald Trump supports corruption, the administration for my country,” Toro said.
According to the Associated Press, Washington has earmarked over $65 million for 2019 in aid to Honduras for security, democracy building, human rights and economic development.
