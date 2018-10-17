Large tree blocks Greenwell Street

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A large tree is blocking Greenwell Street in Baton Rouge early Wednesday morning.
The downed tree is between Johnette Drive and Velora Street.
Witnesses said it happened around 4 a.m.
They added a driver in a truck was trapped under the tree for a short time. According to witnesses, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office were able to get the driver out with little injury.
Crews are working to get the tree cleared from the roadway but it is unknown how long the process will take.
