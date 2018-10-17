Kentuckian walks away with $1 million, Mega Millions Jackpot jumps to $900 million

MADISONVILLE, KY (FOX19) - After Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, many may be waking up singing “I want to be a millionaire.”
Ronnie Parker, 65, doesn’t have to belt out the Travie McCoy and Bruno Mars tune because he is now, in fact, a millionaire.
The Kentucky Lottery announced that though no one won the jackpot, the $1 million ticket was sold in Madisonville, Kentucky.
Lottery officials say the ticket was sold at Wicks Well Market & Deli at 3605 Nebo Road.
Parker said he was working and talking to a deputy sheriff who told him a $1 million ticket was sold in their town.
“The deputy sheriff asked me if I’d bought a ticket at Wicks," he said. “I said, ‘I sure did. I bought one ticket for $2.’”
The deputy sheriff pulled up the numbers and Parker discovered he was holding the winning ticket.
The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, officials say.
Parker told lottery officials that he lives paycheck to paycheck and that the extra money is really going to help. “I’m happy because I know I’ve got it,” he said. “I’m tickled to death."
The jackpot skyrocketed to $868 million, the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history, after Tuesday night’s drawing.
The winning numbers were: 3-45-49-61-69 with a Mega Ball of 9.
Tuesday appeared to be a very lucky day for Kentucky; lottery officials say a $10,000 ticket was also sold at a store in London.
The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.
