Kassie Federer’s parents speak out after DNA links man to daughter’s murder 19 years ago

Her dad says Kassie so badly wanted to be a mother. Given the special bond a father and daughter share, Federer says Green stole that bond. “He robbed me of a lot. He robbed me of a lot Kassie and I used to enjoy. I used to BBQ right out on that front patio and play some music and I’d have me a couple of beers and she would come out there and we would dance,” said Federer. “The only memory I have right now of walking her down the aisle is when I got the chance to walk with her at the debutante ball.”