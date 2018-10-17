Kassie Federer’s parents speak out after DNA links man to daughter’s murder 19 years ago

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - For nearly two decades, parents held on to hope that the person who killed their daughter would be found. Now, 19 years later, Travis Green, 49, has been linked to Kassie Frederer’s murder, but her parents say they still don’t have closure.
“This part is closed. Now we have a face, but it doesn’t close the hole in my heart,” said Kassie’s mother, Debby Durapau.
“I don’t know what closure is,” said Kassie’s father, Warren Federer. “This is something I don’t think I’ll ever come back from. I think of her every day.”
Federer was only 19-years-old when her life was cut short. On September 13, 1999, the junior had just finished her classes at LSU and returned to her Park Place apartment around 3:30 p.m. Police say she was shot in the side and died instantly. “That’s been the hardest thing for me. I know that she’s gone, I know she’s not coming back, but just the thought that someone shot my daughter at about 3:30 in the afternoon in her apartment. People say, ‘Oh just wrong place.’ No, she was in the right place. That person came into her place,” said Durapau.
For 19 years, these parents did not give up trying to find who changed their lives forever. Their daughter’s case went cold, ending up on a deck of Crime Stoppers cold case cards, hoping someone would step up.
“My parents died without them knowing and that’s hard, especially when I’m thinking about my dad,” said Durapau.
Then, a DNA hit from a glove left at the scene in 1999 came back to a man on death row in Texas for another woman’s murder, Travis Green. “It was a shock, definitely a shock,” said Federer.
“Shock. I was totally numb. You wait for it for almost 20 years and you get it and it’s like, is it real?” said Durapau.
Kassie was one of three children, leaving behind her two brothers. In a photo of her brother’s wedding, Kassie’s parents say it’s an incomplete picture. “There’s never a picture taken with the family now that it’s whole, a Christmas picture or a celebration,” said Durapau.
Her dad says Kassie so badly wanted to be a mother. Given the special bond a father and daughter share, Federer says Green stole that bond. “He robbed me of a lot. He robbed me of a lot Kassie and I used to enjoy. I used to BBQ right out on that front patio and play some music and I’d have me a couple of beers and she would come out there and we would dance,” said Federer. “The only memory I have right now of walking her down the aisle is when I got the chance to walk with her at the debutante ball.”
Green, 49, is serving life for killing a woman in Houston, Texas just 11 days before he killed Kassie. That means Kassie’s parents will not have to relive her murder in a trial. When asked what her parents would say to Green if given the opportunity, her mother responded, “Probably most of it I couldn’t put it on the air, but I don’t know if I ever started if I’d ever shut up because I don’t think he has feelings and he could never hurt the way we hurt."
Because Green is serving a life sentence, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore says they would most likely not pursue a trial. If for any reason Green were to be released, he would have to report to Baton Rouge and Moore would then move forward with a trial.
