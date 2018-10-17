Gas leak shuts down part of Tiger Bend Rd; no evacuations

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Tiger Bend Road is closed near Babin Road due to a natural gas leak, according to the St. George Fire Protection District.
Eldon Ledoux, a spokesman for SGFPD, said firefighters arrived on the scene around 12:30 p.m. to find a 4-inch high pressure line leaking.
He added a representative with the gas company is on the scene and the Baton Rouge Fire Department HazMat was called in to assist St. George HazMat.
Tiger Bend is shut down in both directions and drivers are urged to take an alternate route.
According to Ledoux, no evacuations have been needed.
It is unknown when the roadway will reopen.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.