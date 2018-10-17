French, Japanese leaders to discuss case of missing tourist

French president Emmanuel Macron, left, delivers a joint statement with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prior to their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Wednesday, Oct.17, 2018. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) (Francois Mori)
October 17, 2018 at 10:42 AM CDT - Updated October 17 at 10:42 AM

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron promised to discuss with Japan's prime minister the case of a French tourist who disappeared in Japan in July.

As Macron was greeting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday at the presidential palace in Paris, the sister of Tiphaine Veron asked the French leader about the case.

Macron said "we're going to talk about it" and offered to have Veron's sister speak with his diplomatic team.

Macron and Abe met to prepare next year's summits of the group of developing countries G-20 in Japan and the world's advanced economies G-7 in France.

Veron, a 36-year-old teaching assistant, was last seen leaving her lodgings on July 29. Her family members have expressed concerns that the investigation might not be robust enough to find their missing sister.

French president Emmanuel Macron, left, greets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prior to their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Wednesday, Oct.17, 2018. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
French president Emmanuel Macron gestures as he welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prior to their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Wednesday, Oct.17, 2018. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
French president Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prior to their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Wednesday, Oct.17, 2018. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
