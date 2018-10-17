Fleury ties for 10th on NHL wins list, Vegas tops Sabres 4-1

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury stops a shot on goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) (David Becker)
By W.G. RAMIREZ | October 17, 2018 at 12:32 AM CDT - Updated October 17 at 12:32 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury earned his 407th win to tie Glenn Hall for 10th place on the NHL list, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 Tuesday night.

Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and Fleury made 26 saves for the defending Western Conference champions. Cody Eakin and William Karlsson also had goals for the Golden Knights, who scored more than two in a game for the first time in seven games this season.

Vladimir Sobotka scored with 37 seconds left, spoiling Fleury's bid for his 50th career shutout.

For the second consecutive game, the 15-year veteran came up with clutch stops. Sobotka skated in alone in the third period and fired a wrist shot from the left side, but Fleury's glove was too quick. Not long after that, during a penalty kill, Fleury's glove nabbed Kyle Okposo's attempt from the right side.

Vegas stymied all six of Buffalo's power plays and improved to 17 of 21 on the penalty kill this season. Buffalo, meanwhile, is 4 for 24 on the power play.

Linesman Brandon Gawryletz jumps to avoid contact against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) as he skates with the puck against the Buffalo Sabres during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Buffalo goalie Carter Hutton stopped 25 shots.

After opening the season with a 5-2 home loss to Philadelphia, the Golden Knights stumbled during a 2-3-0 road trip, as they couldn't quite find the magic that helped them open last season 8-1-0.

Whereas the Golden Knights had scored 23 goals in their first seven games last season, they've scored just 14 through their first seven this season.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) watches as the puck lands in the goal after a shot by Buffalo Sabres center Vladimir Sobotka (17) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Tuesday they played their most complete game of the young season, looking like the high-energy expansion team that made it to the Stanley Cup Final in June.

Marchessault ended the Golden Knights' power-play drought with a minute left in the first, taking a crisp pass from Karlsson and one-timing it over Hutton's glove.

Vegas, which was 4 for 29 on the power play through seven games last season, was 0 for 16 with the man advantage heading into the game. The Golden Knights finished the night 1 for 3 on the power play.

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton (40) defends his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Eakin scored his third goal of the season in the second period, when he found a loose puck in the neutral zone, skated down the right wing and fired a shot top shelf for a short-handed goal, giving Vegas a 2-0 lead two minutes into the second period.

Karlsson, who led the team with 43 goals last season, scored his first of the campaign. Reilly Smith fired the puck in front and Karlsson was able to tap it past Hutton. It took Karlsson seven games to get his first goal last season, too.

Marchessault added an empty-net goal for the final margin.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) and center Jonathan Marchessault (81) react after Marchessault's goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
NOTES: Buffalo's Patrik Berglund played in his 700th career game. ... The Sabres entered 6-0-1 in their previous seven road games against Pacific Division opponents. ... Through their first six games, the Golden Knights held a lead for 7:47. After Marchessault's goal, they led the Sabres for 41:01.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Visit the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) reaches for the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Golden Knights: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) skates with the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
