FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier and cool with patchy fog

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It is a much drier and mainly quiet morning on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, with limited early activity along the coastal communities and only isolated showers in the forecast Wednesday.
In the meantime, watch for areas of patchy fog during your morning commute, as temperatures are generally starting out in the mid-60s on the way to a high in the mid 70s, with light northeasterly winds.
Overnight, clouds will be decreasing and it should remain dry, with a low of 61. Thursday, skies will be partly cloudy and there is no mention of additional showers/storms (for the moment!) and it will warm up a bit. Thursday’s high temperature will top out near 80.
