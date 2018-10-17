FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool front will be short-lived

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Most of us continue to wait for an extended run of textbook October weather, but it’s just not in the forecast.
Clouds will linger through the night and we will also deal with a few spotty, light showers as well. Plan for a mostly cloudy start to Thursday, although it should be mainly dry at daybreak with sunrise temperatures in the low 60s for the Capital City. Thursday afternoon shapes up to be a sun/cloud mix with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds out of the northeast should help take some of the humidity out of the air through the afternoon.
The First Alert Forecast for Friday calls for highs returning to the 80s, but the warm-up will be accompanied by isolated afternoon showers.
Saturday is an important game day in the Red Stick and LSU fans out tailgating will need to be ready for scattered showers and even a couple of rumbles of thunder during the day. Rain chances are currently set at 40 percent for the afternoon with daytime highs in the upper 70s. However, the good news is most of the rain should be out of the area by kickoff.
Sunday looks like a good one, becoming fair by the afternoon with highs around 70° to the lower 70s. Now that’s more like it!
Monday should also be mostly dry, although the forecast calls for a 20% chance of afternoon showers. Monday also shapes up to be one of the coolest days of the season thus far, with some neighborhoods starting the day off in the upper 40s and highs only getting to around 70° in the afternoon. Unfortunately, scattered rains are back in the forecast for Tuesday through Friday of next week.
