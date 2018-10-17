FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool front will be short-lived

Clouds will linger through the night and we will also deal with a few spotty, light showers as well. Plan for a mostly cloudy start to Thursday, although it should be mainly dry at daybreak with sunrise temperatures in the low 60s for the Capital City. Thursday afternoon shapes up to be a sun/cloud mix with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds out of the northeast should help take some of the humidity out of the air through the afternoon.