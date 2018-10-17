Family of fallen NOPD officer suing taser company

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The family of an NOPD officer killed in the line of duty is suing a company that makes tasers.
Detectives said 29-year-old Marcus McNeil was shot in New Orleans East last year by the man he was trying to apprehend, Darren Bridges.
An arrest warrant said McNeil used his taser on Bridges, but it appeared to be ineffective.
According to our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, McNeil’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in civil court last week.
The lawsuit claims both Bridges and Axon Enterprise are liable for the officer’s death.
Bridges has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the case.
