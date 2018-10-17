Bayou Corne Sinkhole documentary premieres in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s been six years since the Bayou Corne Sinkhole opened up in Assumption Parish.
The documentary film “Forgotten Bayou” tells the incredible story of the people who lived through it.
The award-winning documentary about the community of Bayou Corne premiered in Baton Rouge Tuesday night at the Manship Theatre.
Of the 350 people who lived there, only ten families remain today. The movie chronicles those residents who left and those who stayed behind.
Both current and former Bayou Corne residents were in attendance for the screening of the film.
“It reminded me of what Bayou Corne was all about, why it was so special, and what we were losing,” former resident Nick Romero told WAFB.
“I keep telling people what I really miss is there’s no children. All the families that had children, no children to ride bikes and to play ball,” said current resident Tim Brown.
