Victims group calling on Louisiana AG to launch statewide investigation into church sex abuse

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, wants Louisiana’s Attorney General Jeff Landry to open a statewide investigation into church sex abuse.
Tim Lennon, the President of SNAP’s board of directors, held a news conference Friday outside Landry’s office.
Lennon says Landry needs to be more aggressive in investigating church sex abuse cases. SNAP wants Louisiana residents to contact the attorney general to demand that investigation. The victims group also wants the state to establish a phone line staffed by professionals to make it easier for victims to come forward.
Lennon says he was sexually abused by his priest in Iowa when he was 12.
SNAP says in other states, phone lines have been ringing off the hook since news broke of the Pennsylvania grand jury report into church sex abuse there.
“The injury, the harm I deal with every day - depression, self-esteem, social anxiety I fight every day, and working with SNAP is a way for me to fight back," Lennon said. "So when we talk about statute of limitations and reasonable expectation of the predators after 30 years to be free is wrong, because survivors of sexual abuse are never free. It’s a life-long injury.”
We requested an on-camera interview with Landry about this story. A spokesperson told us he wasn’t available, but he did issue this statement:
“Today, we welcomed a group of men and women to our office who came to have their voices heard. I share their passionate cry to bring child predators to justice. As a father and as Attorney General, the safety of our children is one of my greatest priorities. Whether sexual abuse is committed by a member of the clergy, a school official, a first responder, or a family member, crimes against children should not be tolerated. I highly encourage victims to report any potential crime to the law enforcement office and district attorney in the city or parish where the potential crime took place. It is important to note and remember that law enforcement cannot investigate a potential crime until they have received a complaint of criminal activity. The law of the State of Louisiana does not give me, as Attorney General, the authority to take a prosecution from a district attorney without their request or to launch a statewide prosecution against a person or group. Though the law may prohibit me from doing those things, I have instructed my office to assist in any investigation or prosecution done by local law enforcement if assistance is requested of us. As Attorney General, I offer my full commitment to doing all I legally can to rule out all types of criminal activity.”
