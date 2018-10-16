U-High to become fictional Mud Dogs team from ‘The Waterboy’ for film’s 20th anniversary

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The University High football team has partnered with the athletic apparel company Adidas to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the 1998 film “The Waterboy,” according to The Advocate.
The Cubs will dawn the uniforms and helmets of the fictional South Central Louisiana State University Mud Dogs during their home game Friday against Mentorship Academy.
U-High coach Chad Mahaffey told The Advocate that when the football team switched to Adidas as its equipment supplier, a sales representative for the company asked Mahaffey if his team would be interested in participating in the anniversary of the film.
A tweet from University High Athletics says Michael Papajohn, who served as Adam Sandler’s stunt man during production of the film, is now a U-High parent.
Adidas is launching a limited edition collection of fictional SCLSU merchandise on October 19. A Bobby Boucher jersey will sell for approximately $120, according to a news release from the company.
Boucher, played by Sandler, arrived at halftime of the fictional Bourbon Bowl to lead the Mud Dogs to victory over the (also) fictional University of Louisiana.
As of publication, Sandler has not tweeted about the jerseys.
