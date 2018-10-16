Tigers place 4 on AP’s Midseason All-American Teams

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 5 LSU has placed four players on AP’s Midseason All-American Teams.
Linebacker Devin White, defensive back Greedy Williams, and safety Grant Delpit were named to the first team, while kicker Cole Tracy earned second team recognition.
This season, White leads the team with 66 total tackles. He has seven tackles for loss, one sack, five quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble.
Teams have shied away from throwing Williams’s way, but when they do, they pay for it. The nation’s top defensive back has 22 tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups, and five passes defensed.
Delpit, an emerging star at safety, has 44 total tackles, 7.5 for a loss, three sacks, three interceptions, four pass breakups, seven passes defensed, and four quarterback hurries.
Tracy has made 17-of-19 field goals this year and his only two misses are from more than 50 yards. He is 6-of-6 in point-after tries and leads the team with 74 points.
Alabama led the way with five first-team Associated Press selections, followed by the Tigers with three.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.