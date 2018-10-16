Squad of fallen officer fitted for bulletproof vests after donation

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The men and women in uniform in Baton Rouge now have a new layer of protection thanks to some donations of police protection vests.
The vests were paid for by grant money and donations to the Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation (CALEF). To highlight the importance of this protection, it was the squad of fallen officer, Corporal Montrell Jackson, that was outfitted.
“Definitely have me sleep better to know that my favorite guys are protected, because once again, these guys are my family, and they have never left my side since Montrell was killed in 2016,” said Trenisha Jackson, Montrell’s widow.
CALEF has purchased 180 new vests for law enforcement.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.