Shooting in Thibodaux leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

THIBODAUX, LA (WAFB) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured Monday evening.
The Thibodaux Police Department reported the victim was shot to death while sitting in his vehicle on Dove Lane in Thibodaux around 8:30 p.m.
According to investigators, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area and found the victim dead in his vehicle. They added a passenger, who ran off after the shooting, called police to report he was in the car at the time and had also been shot. Police said he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital. Police added his injury is not considered life-threatening.
The name of the man who was killed in the shooting has not been released.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.
You can also call 1-800-743-7433 or use the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.