Saints rested and ready to roll after bye week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Did the bye week come at the right time? The answer, at least for the Saints., depends on who you ask.
“It’s not something you think a lot about other than what you’re going to do during it. What corrections you want to make leading up to your next game, and then getting an advance jump on the opponent. But I don’t know when the perfect weekend for a bye is,” said Sean Payton.
"“I would have loved to not have this bye week right now, and had another game behind our belts, and continue rolling. Because I feel like we’re headed in the right direction. I think I’m going to have to re-emphasize what Tyeler Davison said, you have to enjoy you rest,” said Cam Jordan.
And now that rest is over, it’s back to work. With a bonus day of practice for Baltimore Monday, to help transition back into the grind of the week to week NFL existence.
“The biggest thing is take advantage of that time, whatever you need to do, and to come back get the cobwebs out. which is what we did today, and get focused on the next opponent,” said Ben Watson.
Back in 2009, after a conversation with Andy Reid, Sean Payton tweaked his team’s bye week schedule, and it’s worked. Since that time, the Saints are 6-2 in the game following their open date.
