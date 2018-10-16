Police: Shooter wanted for firing shots into bedroom in New Roads

NEW ROADS, LA (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in a New Roads neighborhood Tuesday morning.
The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Delta Place Road, saying an individual walked up to a house and fired five shots into the victim’s bedroom. Authorities said the individual then ran from the scene.
Surveillance video of the shooting was posted on the Poine Coupee Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of this subject in the video.
Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call Pointe Coupee Communications at (225) 694-3737 or Criminal Investigations during business hours at (225)638-5445.
