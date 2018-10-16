New campaign seeks support for expanded Supreme Court

In this Oct. 5, 2018 photo the U. S. Supreme Court building stands quietly before dawn in Washington. A couple of liberal Harvard law professors are lending their name to a new campaign that wants to build support for expanding the Supreme Court by four justices. The campaign being launched Wednesday also wants to increase the size of the lower federal courts to counteract what it terms “Republican obstruction, theft and procedural abuse” of the federal judiciary. (AP Photo/J. David Ake) (J. David Ake)