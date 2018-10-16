Members of APSO meet with US Sen. Marco Rubio while serving lunches to first responders in FL

PORT ST. JOE, FL (WAFB) - Members of the Ascension Parish cooked meals for first responders in Port St. Joe, Florida, and served more than 300 lunches Tuesday.
Sheriff Jeff Wiley said one of their visitors was US Sen. Marco Rubio, who was kind enough to stop by and eat with the team. Wiley added Rubio visited with the deputies for a while and conveyed his appreciation for the cook team being in Florida after Hurricane Michael to spread cheer and good food.
Wiley said he told Rubio the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was glad to help out, despite his Gators being so rude to LSU in Gainesville last week. He added everyone had a good laugh even amid daunting surroundings.
He concluded with “leave it to good food and LSU football to raise people’s spirits ... APSO proud.”
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.