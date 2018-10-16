Mayor Broome hosts Families for Peace event to address gun violence

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Tough conversations were had Monday night among people who have lost family members to gun violence.
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome invited families to share their experiences in a group called Families for Peace. It’s a support group that uses participants' tragic stories to call for an end to gun violence. Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul says their healing cannot be complete until arrests are made.
“It can resonate in the community and hopefully there’s someone out there who hears and is willing to pick up that phone and make the right decision to help us solve these crimes,” said Paul.
A group of LSU students is supporting the group. They hope to publish some of the families' stories on social media to help spread their message of peace.
