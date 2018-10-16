Man gets 3 years in jail for carnal knowledge, porn charges involving juvenile

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Pierre Part man has been sentenced to three years in jail following charges involving carnal knowledge and pornography of juveniles.
The 23rd Judicial District Court reports Hunter Breaux, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday to computer-aided solicitation of a minor, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and pornography involving juveniles.
Breaux was sentenced by Judge Tess Stromberg to three years in jail with credit for time served. Upon his release, Breaux must register as a sex offender for 15 years.
