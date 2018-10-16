Man accused of killing Raising Cane’s manager sentenced to 40 years in prison

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A suspect in a high-profile murder case of a Raising Cane’s manager pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges. He has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Mark Crocklen of LaPlace was booked with first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy and three counts of armed robbery in 2016.
His victim, Taylor Friloux, 21, was a shift manager when she was killed after Crocklen and an accomplice robbed the Kenner business.
Joshua Every, a coworker, was also charged in the case. Prosecutors say he stabbed the victim to death.
