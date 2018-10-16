Man accused of killing Raising Cane’s manager sentenced to 40 years in prison

Man accused of killing Raising Cane’s manager sentenced to 40 years in prison
Taylor Friloux, 21, was killed in 2016. (Nola.com)
By Chris Finch | October 16, 2018 at 3:56 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 4:02 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A suspect in a high-profile murder case of a Raising Cane’s manager pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges. He has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Mark Crocklen of LaPlace was booked with first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy and three counts of armed robbery in 2016.

His victim, Taylor Friloux, 21, was a shift manager when she was killed after Crocklen and an accomplice robbed the Kenner business.

Joshua Every, a coworker, was also charged in the case. Prosecutors say he stabbed the victim to death.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.