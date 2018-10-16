Man accused of attacking victim with chemical agent, knife

BAYOU L’OURSE, LA (WAFB) - A Bayou L’Ourse man has been arrested after allegedly attacking someone with a chemical agent, then trying to stab them.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office says Clement Fabre, 42, was arrested Monday night after a disturbance at a home in Bayou L’Ourse.
Deputies responded to the house and spoke with the caller, who said Fabre had become “unruly and aggressive” towards another person in the home. Deputies spoke with other witnesses and the victim, who said Fabre had become upset and sprayed a chemical agent into their face, then went after them with a knife.
Fabre was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.
