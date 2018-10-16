$1.7M going to help victims of violence in Louisiana

(WAFB) - Louisiana’s criminal justice reform measures means more money for victims of violence, according to the Office of Governor John Bel Edwards.
The money saved as part of the reforms, $1.7 million, will now go to four groups across the state. A large part of that money will go toward establishing a family justice center in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The center will provide services for victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and dating violence.
