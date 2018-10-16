LSU players recount crazy scene after win over Georgia

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU's win over Georgia vaulted the Tigers back in the AP top 5, one of the other memorable moments from that game is when the fans stormed the field.
“Yeah I did see that. They were probably not the soberist people in the world falling over that fence. Then someone tried to put a hat on me as I walking back to the locker room. I wasn’t sure what was going on, but I had to get that hat off of me real quick,” said quarterback Joe Burrow.
“Some dude asked for my glove. His son, a five-year old kid started tugging at me. I’m like yeah you can have my glove. It was crazy. I took like a 100 selfies on the field after the game. It was fun. I’ve never been a part of something like that,” said defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.
“Yeah it was crazy. I went back on Twitter, I saw a girl fall over the bench. I saw one video, Greedy lifted someone over the fence, got them on the field, and they fell. I was laughing about that, that was crazy. It was an unbelievable moment,” said running back Nick Brosette.
LSU was fined a $100,000 by the SEC on Monday for the fans storming the field.
