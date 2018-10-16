KIRAN: Fred Dunn resigns as Clinton police chief amid 9News Investigation

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The 9News Investigators have confirmed that Clinton Police Chief Frederick Dunn has resigned from the police department and the assistant police chief, Ned Davis, is acting chief right now.
Calls into Dunn were answered but the chief only said, “God is faithful,” and then hung up.
According to his resignation letter, Dunn resigned on Oct. 10th at 4:30 p.m. amid ongoing investigations from the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police and the 9News Investigators. Warrants were issued the next day for the chief and mayor’s arrests.
“It was an honor working for you and serving the citizens of Clinton. Best wishes,” wrote Dunn in his resignation letter.
On Friday, Oct. 12th, Dunn and Clinton Mayor Lori Bell turned themselves into the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office on charges of two misdemeanors and a felony, malfeasance in office.
Deputies said the arrests had to do with the duo leasing four Tahoes for the city without getting council approval and leaving the city in debt more than $200,000.
“The town incurred a debt of over $200,000 and it is payable by the citizens of this town and we believed in a lot of other people believed it was an illegal debt,” East Feliciana Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Greg Phares said.
The mayor had signed as the lessee on the Tahoes and the chief signed as the counsel for the lessee.
“When you take a document and you sign it and you represent yourself to be somebody you’re not, that is something that you are taking your position as a public official and you were not applying it correctly, you were not doing what you were supposed to do,” East Feliciana Parish District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla said.
D’Aquilla said the chief nor the mayor are legally required to resign their positions. However, if they are convicted, they may be removed.
The next legal step will be an arraignment for the duo, set for Nov. 13th.
Meanwhile, the investigation into Dunn and a bank account “Clinton Police Department Narcotics Fund” that is linked to Dunn is ongoing. Officials documented in court records that checks from that account were “signed by Federick Dunn and made payable to Dunn and to other individual parties.”
Additional charges could be pending for both the mayor and chief.
