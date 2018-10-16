Juirdmon: Cushaw Pumpkin Pie Filling

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 3½ pounds
Most of the old Cajun and Creole cooks referred to the meat of the cushaw, a green and white, striped crookneck pumpkin, simmered in sugar and spices, as Juirdmon. This filling could be placed into a pie shell or made into turnovers. Children sometimes simply eat it from a cereal bowl, hot from the pot.
Ingredients:
1 (3-pound) cushaw
2 cups sugar, divided
¾ pound butter
½ cup Steen’s™ cane syrup
1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
½ tsp ground allspice
½ tsp ground nutmeg
½ tsp ground ginger
½ tsp ground cinnamon
2 tbsps pure vanilla extract
Method:
Select a cushaw with a main section approximately the size of a soccer ball. Using a large French knife, chop cushaw into 2-inch squares. Using a paring knife, scrape or cut away seeds and stringy matter from each square.
Place cushaw squares in a large pot and cover with 2 inches of hot water. Add 1 cup sugar and bring to a rolling boil. Boil pumpkin approximately 30 minutes or until pulp is extremely tender, but not mushy. Remove from heat then strain and chill under cold water.
Once pumpkin is cool to touch, scrape meat into a large mixing bowl and discard shell. Using a pastry cutter, mash pumpkin.
In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Stir in mashed pumpkin, remaining sugar, and cane syrup until well blended. Stir in remaining spices and vanilla. Bring to a low simmer and cook 15–20 minutes to blend flavors thoroughly. The pumpkin will be slightly dry, so it will be necessary to stir occasionally.
Juirdmon is done when pumpkin is tender and creamy. Use as a pie filling or eat as a sweet vegetable side dish.
