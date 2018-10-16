FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Early morning rain; cooler

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - We’re waking up to areas of rain on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, so allow extra drive time due to wet streets.
Expect scattered showers/storms to continue throughout the early commute, with a 50 percent coverage that will likely diminish to 30 percent to 40 percent later in the day. It will be much cooler than it was Monday (90), as the high will only reach the mid/upper 70s.
Overnight, clouds will linger, as well as a few showers, with a low of 61. Wednesday, there will be a sun/cloud mix and isolated to scattered showers (30 percent) will remain in the forecast, with a high of 74.
