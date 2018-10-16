FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front to move through Tuesday night into Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Tuesday turned out to be a rather ugly weather day with scattered rains, a few t-storms, and a big temperature gradient across the WAFB region. At times, there was a temperature difference of 20° or more just between Gonzales and New Roads (a distance of less than 45 miles) as a stalled front was draped right over the WAFB viewing area.
That front effectively sat across southeast Louisiana all day, producing scattered rains and an odd temperature gradient with 60s recorded on the west side of the Atchafalaya Basin and temps nearing 90° for metro New Orleans at 1 p.m.
The front is expected to slowly sag south and east Tuesday night and Wednesday, but it will still provide enough lift to keep scattered rains in the Wednesday forecast through the first half of the day.
As was the case for Tuesday morning, expect scattered rains for Wednesday morning’s commute and bus ride for the youngsters. Daybreak temperatures will be in the 60s for most WAFB neighborhoods, although a number of communities in the southern parishes may stay above 70° through the night. The First Alert Forecast calls for a high on Wednesday in the mid 70s for metro Baton Rouge, with coastal communities possibly returning to the low 80s. Rain chances for the Red Stick are set at 30 percent for the day, but we do expect those percentages to begin to fall by the mid to late afternoon and into the evening.
Thursday should be a dry day under fair to partly cloudy skies. After a morning start around 60° for the Capital region, look for afternoon highs in the upper 70s.
Unfortunately, the dryout doesn’t last long. Our latest forecast sets rain chances at 20 to 30 percent for Friday and still carries a 50/50 rain chance for game day on Saturday. Highs on Friday will reach to the low to mid 80s, but temperatures should drop back down into the mid 70s for Saturday afternoon thanks to our next cold front.
Sunday and Monday look mainly dry, yet once again, that dry spell will also be short-lived. The First Alert Extended Outlook calls for a 30 percent chance of rain for next Tuesday (Oct. 23) with rain likely for next Wednesday and Thursday.
