FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front to move through Tuesday night into Wednesday

As was the case for Tuesday morning, expect scattered rains for Wednesday morning’s commute and bus ride for the youngsters. Daybreak temperatures will be in the 60s for most WAFB neighborhoods, although a number of communities in the southern parishes may stay above 70° through the night. The First Alert Forecast calls for a high on Wednesday in the mid 70s for metro Baton Rouge, with coastal communities possibly returning to the low 80s. Rain chances for the Red Stick are set at 30 percent for the day, but we do expect those percentages to begin to fall by the mid to late afternoon and into the evening.