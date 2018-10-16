Elderly person dies in house fire, BRFD reports

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - An elderly person was found dead inside a home that caught fire Monday night, according to investigators.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported the fire happened on Sevenoaks Avenue, which is off Lobdell Avenue south of Goodwood Avenue, around 10:15 p.m.
Mark Miles with BRFD said it is believed the victim died from the fire. The victim’s name has not been released.
According to Miles, the fire was contained to the back of the home.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.