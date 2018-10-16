Diocese of Shreveport plans to release names of priests accused of sexual abuse

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Diocese of Shreveport is planning to release the names of priests who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse.
The decision comes after Archbishop Gregory Aymond said he would also release names.
“Yes, the Diocese of Shreveport will follow the lead of the Archdiocese of New Orleans and release names of those priests credibly accused,” commented Fr. Peter Mangum.
The Diocese of Shreveport was created in 1986 by St. John Paul, II and its territory was established out of what was then the Diocese of Alexandria/Shreveport.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.